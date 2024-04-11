More water woes for Suva residents

Several areas in larger Suva domain can expect another water disruption due to another burst, and the Water Authority is yet to determine the timeframe when the situation can normalize.

The Water Authority says a contractor working for another organization was conducting horizontal directional drilling and damaged the trunk 600mm main line from Tamavua to Samabula.

It says a team from WAF is working on removing the water trunk line for repairs.

WAF is calling on residents to store water if they still have running water in their taps.

Several schools in the Suva area will experience water problems.

Affected Areas:

• 𝗧𝗜𝗣 𝗧𝗢𝗣: Ratu Mara Rd, Milo Shop – Raiwasa, Shalimar, Bidesi, Lewadua, Dilio, Gaji Beddoes, Karan Singh, Koroi, Lagilagi Housing, Falvey, Udit Narayan Street, Aidney Road

• 𝗥𝗘𝗪𝗔 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗧: Kikau, Talasiga, Sese, Dhanji, Ruve Street, Lekutu, Buksh, Boron, Howell, Silimaibau, Akuila Bale, Rose, Armstrong, Alexander, Milverton, George Place, Upper Nairai, Bryce, Raisara, Cheng Place, McFarlane, Wilkinson Street, Hunter, Laucala Bay, Rt Sukuna, Bau St, Serua, Carew, Short Le Hunte, Knolly St, Marion, Dilio Street, Belo Street, Kula Street, Kaka Street, Karan Singh Road, Beddoes Street, Moti Street,Tawake Street, Matanitobua Road, Ritova Street, Kini Street, Brown Street, Augustus Street, Nailuva Road

• 𝗪𝗔𝗜𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗨 𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗗: 15 A & 15B: Waimanu Rd, Boro, Toganivalu, Sawani,Mal Street Extension CWM Hospital.

• 𝗠𝗘𝗔𝗗 𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗗: Bayview Heights, Nabua, Sukanaivalu Road, Sawau Street, Yohann Place, Vuibau Place, Sam Lal Street, Paul Sloan Street, Joyce Perks Street, Nabua Top Line, March Place, Maddocks Street, Nabua Road, Lavena Road, Pikeu Street, Finau Street, Nabua Town, Volavola Road, Evetts Place

• 𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗕𝗨𝗟𝗔: Bureta Street, Tuvana Place, Tubou Street, Lakeba Street, Helsen Street, Komo Street, Aiwa Street, Naiyau Street, Sovu Place, Kabara Street, Fulaga Street, Namuka Street, Ono Street, Moala Street, Vatoa Street, Munia Street, Totoya Street.

• 𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗨 𝗕𝗔𝗬: Foster Road, Eliza Street, Syria Road, Rona Street, Sonoma Street, Leonidas Street, Argo Street, Matua Street, Amra Street, Tofua Street, Rokobili, Tamavua Road, Reservoir Road, Mavoa Road, Mali Place, Saint Giles Hospital, Uluvatu Road, Nauluvatu, Kasavu Road.

• 𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝗔𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗟𝗦: Samabula Primary School, Fiji National University – Samabula Campus, Suva Primary School, Gospel Primary School, Gospel High School, Suva Sangam School, Jay Narayan School, Indra Gandhi Primary School, Marist Brothers High School. Yat Sen Secondary School, Holy Trinity School, University of Fiji – Samabula School, Ariya Samaj Primary School, Marist Primary School, Neru Primary School, Hilton Special School, LDS Primary School, Fiji School of Nursing, Tamavua Primary, Jack and Jill, Nabua Primary School, Nabua Secondary School, Suva Muslim Primary, Suva Muslim Secondary, Poly Tech Institute, Saint Agnes Primary School and Ratu Sukuna Memorial School.