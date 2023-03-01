More manpower to be considered: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua [Source: Fiji Government]

The Fiji Police Force is reportedly considering recruiting additional officers to ensure equitable workload distribution across its stations.

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, during his tour around the Eastern division Police Post and Stations this week reiterated the need for more manpower, given the current number of officers in some police stations.

“But it appears that the police will need more people, so they are probably looking at recruiting a few more in the future.”

Tikoduadua says though there are enough officers required in more stations, he also noted the importance of striking a balance between human resources and technology usage in the force.