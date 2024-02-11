More downpours expected: Fiji Met

A heavy rain warning remains in force for whole of the Fiji group.

According to the Fiji Metrological office, a strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca group, western and northern Viti Levu which is greater Sigatoka-Nadi Lautoka-Ba-Tavua-Rakiraki areas, northern Bua and Macuata province and nearby smaller islands.

A flash flood alert remains in force for low lying and flood prone areas of Vanua Levu, northern and eastern parts of Viti Levu which is from Tavua, Rakiraki, Tailevu, Navua, Suva, Nausori, interior Ba-Ra-Naitasiri and Serua-Namosi.

Tropical Depression TD05F was located just to the east of Vanuatu and far west of Nadi this morning.

The Weather Office says it is moving east at 15km/hr and associated active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain affects the group from the west.

It says seas will also become rough to very rough from today.

The weather is expected to affect the country till early next week.