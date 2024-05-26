More dialogue needed to counter suicide cases

Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma is calling for immediate action and greater public dialogue to address the issue of rising cases of suicide in Fiji.

Sharma stresses that while there will be both good and bad days, the crucial factor is how individuals cope with their failures.

Sharma says a comprehensive support systems is needed to address the growing crisis.

“There should be more talk and more dialogue to normalize that these issues exist in our societies and especially for younger generations who have been victim to suicides.”



Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Sharma is also calling for a change in societal mindset to prioritize mental well-being and suicide prevention.

“I would like to tell the younger generation and the people who are suffering from high stress, depression, mental health issues, and suicidal tendencies, it’s a matter of perception. There’s always a way, and impossible is nothing but giving up on yourself and your life isn’t one.”

Statistics by the Police Force indicates that between 2016 and 2021, a total of 1,276 suicide and attempted cases were recorded and the Western division recorded the most cases every year for the six years.