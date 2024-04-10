More analysis needed on medicinal cannabis cultivation

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

There is a need for a thorough analysis and feasibility studies before proceeding with the cultivation of medicinal cannabis.

This was highlighted by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme.

Rabuka says that the cannabis will be grown under specialized care until it is ready for harvest and sale.

He outlines plans for the cultivation of medicinal cannabis in Fiji, emphasizing the need for a controlled environment throughout the process.

“To maintain the quality of the medicinal cannabis, its important to avoid planting it alongside other plants, as hybrid plants could potentially affect its strength. Its significant to control every stage of production, from cultivation to packaging, to ensure the integrity of the final product.”

Rabuka emphasized that decisions regarding this initiative should be made in alignment with the laws of the country and with the safety of Fijians as a top priority.

Similar initiatives have begun in New Zealand and Rabuka reiterates the importance of careful planning and consideration before moving forward with medicinal cannabis cultivation in Fiji.