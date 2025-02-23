MOBA elects new President

[Source: Supplied]

The Marist Old Boys Association over the weekend elected Neumi Vakadewabuka as its new President.

He replaces Koli Korovulavula who held the position since 2021.

Vakadewabuka is a retired Lieutenant Colonel and until recently was Counselor and Military Attache’ at our New York Mission.

Article continues after advertisement

He is currently the security and climate change advisor to the German development agency GIZ.



[Source: Supplied]

In one of the biggest turnouts in their recent history, the MOBA AGM also appointed former senior civil servant and former Director and Registrar of Cooperatives Faizal Khan as Secretary.

Other newly elected members also include Kenwyn Lord as Treasurer and fellow committee members Geoffrey Smith, William Otterbech and Lepani Ravoka.

Originally from Burerua Village, Sawakasa in Tailevu, he pledged that his leadership will be defined by trust, integrity and unity.

The new committee serves a three year term from 2025 to 2028.