Ministry warns against use of bamboo guns

[Source: FAF]

The Ministry of Health is warning the public that Bamboo Guns, or ‘Dakai Bitu,’ are illegal to use and can cause significant harm.

With the New Year approaching, the Ministry reiterates that it is dangerous to use homemade Bamboo Guns.

The warning follows three separate incidents earlier this year in which three young children operating Bamboo Guns sustained significant inhalation injuries and burns.

The Ministry states that the injuries required prolonged treatment and hospital admissions, leaving permanent scars on the children.

The Ministry is urging the public to stop using bamboo guns and enjoy the festivities sensibly and responsibly.

It also urges parents to supervise their children during New Year celebrations.