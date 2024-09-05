Ministry to expand point-of-care testing

The need for tailored approaches to public health initiatives, particularly in the context of a surge strategy aimed at addressing HIV transmission has been stressed.

Speaking in Parliament, Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu acknowledges the importance of the Safe Syringe Programme but says that its implementation must be carefully considered to fit Fiji’s unique setting.

He says the program must also take into account the broader implications, particularly whether it might inadvertently encourage increased drug use.

This response was prompted by a question from Independent MP Jone Usamate, who raised concerns over the link between injectable drug use and rising HIV cases.

Usamate asked whether the government was considering programs to regulate syringe sales or introduce a Safe Syringe Programme to combat this growing problem.

Dr Lalabalavu also spoke about the Ministry’s efforts to improve antenatal care services, noting that disease testing has long been part of these services.

He explained that the Ministry is working to enhance point-of-care testing, which allows for immediate diagnosis and treatment.

The decentralisation of this testing, which will extend to sub-divisional hospitals and health centers, aims to make health services more accessible across the country.

The Health Minister further clarifies that the recent rise in HIV cases is largely due to an increase in testing which has been ramped up as part of the Ministry’s efforts to identify and address the issue more effectively.