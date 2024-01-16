Ministry takes new approach to assist youths

Minister of Youth Jese Saukuru

A program held in Bua recently enabled the youths to find a path towards achieving their goals and potential.

This was highlighted by Minister of Youth Jese Saukuru stating that the program was themed “Who am I”.

He says the youths of today need to find their purpose in life otherwise they will be lost.

“Our youths in Fiji really need to know themselves, until they know themselves, they will be going blindly and they will be lost because they can’t connect themselves with the Vanua.”

Saukuru says such programs are important as they aim to help the youths of this country.