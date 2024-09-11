Ministry prioritizing students studying under "tents"

The Ministry of Education is currently finalizing all project works that are left to be completed under the 2024-2025 budget allocation.

This includes the rebuilding of two maritime schools in the Northern Division that currently have students studying under tents since 2016.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu says for Yadua Village School in Bua, which was destroyed by Cyclone Yasa in 2020, a team has already conducted feasibility studies and scope works for the school.

He says that this is now one of the government’s priorities on how best the rebuilding works could begin.

“That is the main focus of the ministry now. It’s all students around Fiji, especially in the North, to have an adequate learning area, especially in the classroom.”

Vanawalu adds that a team is also working for Laucala District School in Qamea, Taveuni, which was destroyed during a landslide in 2016, but they will finalize works based on the current budget.

While there is no exact time frame given for the work to be completed and for students to return to proper classrooms, the Ministry is looking at possible classroom return by the end of next year.