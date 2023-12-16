Ministry prioritizes family life education to address child-related issues

The Ministry of Education is adopting a strategic approach to enhance the family life education curriculum in primary and secondary schools in light of growing concerns about children.

These concerns encompass increasing rates of teenage pregnancies, drug-related issues, and behavioral problems.

In response to these challenges, the Ministry has entered into an agreement with the United Nations Population Fund to revitalize this subject, recognizing that it has fallen behind in terms of its relevance in recent years.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca says they are now focusing on bringing family life education to the forefront to address various issues pertaining to children.

“We’ve now tried to bring it to the forefront because of the many issues related to the family and the child, and most of the origins can be attributed to things happening outside of school life. Yes, children spend the majority of their waking days in school, which is 8 hours a day, but the remaining 16 hours are spent at home, and on the weekends they spend with their parents.”

Kuruleca also emphasizes the parental role in instilling good values at home.

“And we want to emphasize the importance of not only family life education but also making it an integral part of our children’s everyday, every-week curriculum.”

The FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh highlights concerns over the lack of importance given to these critical subjects.

“This particular curriculum is often brushed aside and not given the kind of due time and attention by those teaching, because it’s not an examinable subject, and it talks about some uncomfortable subjects in there, and those teaching it might not be prepared to do that.”

The FWRM is ready to partner with stakeholders to increase awareness campaigns on the matter.