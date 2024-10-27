News

Ministry grapples with labour migration

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist Hindi Desk [email protected]

October 27, 2024 7:42 am

The Ministry of Public Works is grappling with challenges caused by the movement of skilled staff, which is affecting service delivery across the sector.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Works, George Tavo, emphasized the importance of collaboration between training providers and the government to develop initiatives that strengthen training programs and upskill the workforce.

He explained that globalization and digitalization are key drivers of worker migration, creating more opportunities and incentives for workers to seek employment abroad.

Tavo stressed the importance of promoting TVET programs to maintain the quality of workshops and services, especially as experienced workers leave the country.

He highlighted that supporting technical education is critical to ensuring the workforce remains competent and capable of meeting industry demands.

“That’s something that is missing because most of our senior tradespeople have actually moved. These are the people we rely on to mentor the young ones who join us. This creates disadvantages, as these experienced tradespeople are moving abroad. But we can’t stop them.”

He also noted that the government has recently revived the apprenticeship scheme to help school leavers gain practical experience.

Acting Deputy Secretary for Professional Services at the Ministry of Education, Isoa Tauribau, stated that the ministry is currently reviewing the school curriculum to better align education with industry needs.

Addressing skills shortages through vocational education requires investment in resources, infrastructure, and trainers to strengthen TVET institutions and meet the evolving demands of the workforce.

