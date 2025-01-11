Ministry looking at regulating tabua sales

The Great Council of Chiefs and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will be working together to address growing concerns over the exploitation of whale tooth (tabua) locally.

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakirewa, highlights the alarming rise in the price of tabua sold by pawn shop owners, stating that the absence of regulatory measures is fueling the exploitation.

The Ministry is flagging the unregulated trade and resale of tabua in pawn shops as an issue requiring legislative intervention.

“The Great Council of Chiefs and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs are showing their concern about how tabua is being exploited locally, going into the pawn shop and those who are buying tabua and selling it again. That is a process that we cannot regulate.”

Tagicakirewa emphasizes the importance of policy reform to address the issue, noting that legislation to control the pawning of tabua is a critical step, saying that the Ministry is doing its work as far as the policy development is concerned.

Residents, including Matacaucau villager Sakiasi Matetuka, have voiced their support for tighter control over the trade and extraction of tabua.

The ministry and the GCC’s proposed legislation is expected to strike a balance between maintaining the sanctity of tabua and addressing the economic realities surrounding its trade.