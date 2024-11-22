Ministry finds remuneration breaches

The Employment Ministry has called on the Grace Road Company to comply with the provisions of the law and ensure that workers are remunerated with their rightful dues accordingly.

This after the Ministry conducted inspections on the minimum terms and conditions of employment and occupational health and safety issues for the company throughout Viti Levu and found breaches.

Minister Agni Deo Singh highlighted that the inspection report revealed breaches under the Employment Relations Act 2007 and the Health and Safety at Work Act 1996.

Article continues after advertisement

Upon receiving the findings, Singh states that the Ministry would conduct further investigations on the issues raised during inspections.

He adds that the Fiji law applies equally to both local and migrant workers, and the Ministry is committed to ensuring that all employers adhere to the provisions of the employment law.

FBC News has sent questions to the Grace Road Company in this regard.