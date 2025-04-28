Ministry clarifies position on FCEF’s allegations

file photo

The Ministry of Employment has clarified that the outreach sessions, held across Fiji are not formal Wages Council meetings.

The Ministry’s comment comes after the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation raised concerns over what it claims is a breach of legal and international standards by the Ministry.

FCEF is accusing the Ministry of disregarding the Employment Relations Act and International Labour Organization conventions by allowing Wages Council Chair Govind Singh to consult with employers individually, instead of collectively as required by law.

The Ministry states that these sessions are part of a broader, informal consultative process to engage stakeholders, including employers, workers and business representatives.

The aim, according to the Ministry is to educate stakeholders on the Council’s history, structure and participation process.

The Ministry says that all formal wage-related decisions will be made through the tripartite structure of the Wages Council, in line with the Employment Relations Act and ILO conventions.

