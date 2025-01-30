Ministers meet to discuss digital safety concerns

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Efforts are being made to improve digital safety, protect children, and reduce the harmful effects of explicit online content.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica and Minister for Women Sashi Kiran discussed ways to strengthen policies and enforcement to safeguard vulnerable groups, especially women and children, from online exploitation.

They also explored ways to support women through entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and cooperative development to boost their economic opportunities.

Both leaders emphasized the need for inclusive policies and community-driven solutions for sustainable development.