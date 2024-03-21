Minister says OHS policy completed

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says the Ministry has completed the development of Fiji’s first national Occupational Health and Safety policy and profile.

To ensure improved working standards, the Ministry of Employment, in partnership with the International Labour Organisation is reviewing laws surrounding Occupational Health and Safety.

Singh explains the profile analyzes Fiji’s OHS situation, identifies areas that need improvement and outlines a roadmap for action.

“To achieve a progressively safe and healthy working environment through a national system and national programme on OHS by considering the principles set out in ILO OHS instruments.”

Singh says the policy is anticipated to be launched during the first half of this year.