Minister investigates Corrections Officer viral video

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has confirmed that a video showing an altercation involving a member of the Fiji Corrections Services has been brought to his attention.

Turaga confirms preliminary investigations indicate that the footage is from an earlier date.

He says they have contacted the owners of the establishment, who have confirmed that the video likely dates back to early March this year.

Turaga says while they are yet to determine the exact date, they have sought verification from the relevant parties.

Turaga stresses that this serves as a reminder to all public office holders and civil servants that a certain level of decorum is expected at all times, particularly when in uniform.

He says that all officers are expected to behave responsibly during official hours and outside of official hours.

Turaga is awaiting a full report from the concerned parties and is expected to provide an update to the Constitutional Offices Commission and the Prime Minister once verification is complete and further information becomes available.

The Fiji Corrections Service falls under the Minister for Justice, while the appointment of the Commissioner of Corrections is the responsibility of the COC, chaired by the Prime Minister.

