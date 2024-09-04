Minister flags PPP failures in healthcare

The Health Ministry has identified several challenges associated with Public-Private Partnerships in the healthcare sector.

These challenges, according to Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu include a lack of understanding of the PPP concept, weak institutional capacity, and donor-driven projects losing momentum, inadequate monitoring and limited sustainable resources.

Political influences and issues with maintaining peace and order at PPP sites have also been significant concerns.

The Health Minister reviewed the partnership with Health Care Fiji, which manages Aspen Medical services.

This collaboration has introduced several new services at Lautoka Hospital, including a modern Accident and Emergency Department, new radiology equipment, a theatre, a Cardiology Unit for low-risk cases, and facilities for open cardiac surgery.

Despite these advancements, Dr Lalabalavu notes that the planning and execution of the concessional agreement with Aspen Medical could have been better managed.

He emphasized the importance of involving health experts from the beginning stages of such partnerships.

“We are well aware that it was done during COVID to assist with the busy schedule of public hospitals but then, it moved further. So, there are numerous PPPs, together with the Ministry of Health and the private sector. That is to do with laundry, security and other services like radiology, et cetera, which are being outsourced when the need arise.”

While PPPs have brought notable improvements to healthcare, Dr. Lalabalavu states that there is a need for better planning and oversight to address ongoing challenges.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to refining these partnerships to further enhance healthcare services,

The Health Ministry also observed improvements and ongoing issues with PPPs particularly those implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Lalabalavu acknowledged that these partnerships were introduced to ease the burden on public hospitals during the pandemic.

He notes that partnerships with private entities like Aspen Medical have led to significant advancements in healthcare services.

Key benefits of these partnerships include the Free Medicine Scheme, which has registered 59,000 individuals, and the Kidney Dialysis Subsidies Scheme, which supports 419 people. The PPP arrangement with general practitioners has expanded from 17 GPs in 2021 to 59 GPs currently.

The Minister also highlighted the outsourcing of various hospital services, including security at 54 hospitals and housekeeping at five major hospitals.

These measures are part of a broader strategy to improve healthcare efficiency and service delivery.