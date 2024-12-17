Minister confident tourism will remain unaffected

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka remains optimistic that the recent suspected alcohol poisoning incident at the Warwick Fiji Resort will not have a negative impact on Fiji’s tourism industry.

Gavoka reassures travelers that Fiji continues to be a safe and welcoming destination for visitors, emphasizing that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and authorities are determined to uncover the cause.

While an investigation into the incident continues, the tourism minister reiterates his confidence in Fiji’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination for tourists.

Article continues after advertisement

“The damage control is in place now and once the facts become known we believe we will bring back the confidence and in Fiji very quickly. As I said in my statement. I don’t remember this ever happening in my lifetime, and I’ve spent a million years in tourism. So, we believe we will correct this.”

Gavoka says this is the only reported case of its kind that the country has experienced in recent memory.

“The resort here is a very highly rated resort, very high standards. We don’t think anything untoward happened. The industry itself is a very caring one.”

Meanwhile, a regular guest, at the hotel, Carmel expressed her shock over the incident, stating that she consumed drinks at the same bar but did not experience any adverse effects.

The government is reassuring both local and international visitors that this was an isolated incident. Gavoka adds that Fiji continues to welcome thousands of tourists safely, with nearly a million visiting annually.