Minister assures Kadavu of solutions

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Staff shortages, lack of housing for civil servants and climate change pressures are key challenges in Kadavu.

These issues were highlighted during a recent two-day official visit by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

He engaged with villagers and civil servants to better understand the island’s needs.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Accompanied by Attorney General Graham Leung, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua, and Assistant Minister for Public Works & Transport Naisa Tuinaceva, Prof Prasad’s team toured key sites in Kadavu, including Vunisea Hospital and Secondary School and held talanoa sessions in Tavuki, Naqalotu, Daviqele, and Muani Villages.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Staff retention emerged as a critical issue during these visits. Local civil servants voiced concerns over inadequate housing, which is worsening the difficulty of attracting and retaining skilled workers.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The shortage of accommodation is hampering efforts to provide essential services to the people of Kadavu.

The team also heard from residents about the urgency of addressing climate change impacts, particularly in coastal communities.

The demand for seawalls to protect villages from rising sea levels and increased storm surges has become more pronounced. Kadavu’s vulnerability to these environmental shifts calls for swift action to mitigate damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

In response to these concerns, Prof Prasad assured the people of Kadavu that the government is committed to addressing these pressing issues.

He confirmed that additional funding will be allocated in the upcoming budget to tackle accommodation shortages, improve civil service retention, and implement necessary climate change adaptation measures.

The government’s response is aimed not only at alleviating these immediate challenges but also at promoting sustainable development in the region.

Despite these challenges, Prof Prasad also pointed out the potential for Kadavu particularly in the fields of tourism and agriculture.

He stated that with the right investments and infrastructure, Kadavu could become a key driver of economic growth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.