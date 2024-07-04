Mine workers grateful to finally see agreement signed

The Fiji Mine Workers Union today finalized a long-awaited agreement that will see 368 miners compensated with $10,000 each by August.

President of the Fiji Mine Workers Union Joseva Sadreu says they are grateful that this day has finally come.

Sadreu says their faith kept them going, hoping that their perseverance would one day bear fruit.

“I wanna say thank you to the almighty for all of this, never mind if people are going to say the amount is this but its already signed. I want to thank the lord, the management and the current government for doing this.”



Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh acknowledges the toll it took.

Singh says some of the 368 miners have unfortunately passed away during these long years of struggle.

He says that while many administrations came and went, it was the coalition government that ultimately decided to take decisive action.

The next payment of $15,000 will be given next year.