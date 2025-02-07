Mindset shift key to solving waste crisis

[ FilePhoto ]

As waste management becomes a critical issue, expanding landfill capacity will not solve the root problem.

Therefore Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo believes that a change in mindset, and a stronger focus on recycling and waste reduction strategies is needed.

In a significant move to tackle the issue the Ministry of Local Government, in partnership with the PRF has officially launched the ‘I Recycle’ program.

Article continues after advertisement

Deo says that there is a vital need to instill a culture of responsibility where recycling and waste reduction become second nature.

“We created a landfill, a sanitary landfill in Suva, Naboro Landfill, but it didn’t solve our waste management issues. So creating landfill or dump sites will not help the situation we need to change our behavior, our mindset.”

Deo says today’s launch done at the Ministry level sends a powerful message that sustainable waste management starts at the top and that forward-thinking, action-oriented solutions are essential for tackling Fiji’s waste crisis.