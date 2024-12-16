Methanol poisoning not confirmed in alcohol incident

Warwick Fiji Resort

Health Ministry permanent secretary, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu says they cannot confirm at this stage whether methanol poisoning was involved in the incident at Warwick Fiji Resort over the weekend.

Dr. Tudravu confirms that two of the seven guests were in serious condition and remain admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

He also says they cannot confirm at this stage whether methanol was involved.

“I don’t know what the source is, but our team is still investigating the cause.”

He adds that he also cannot confirm at this stage whether the drink was spiked.

“We are still investigating. We don’t have the result of that investigation yet and we don’t know whether it was spoking or any other cause, until we complete our investigation we will be able to know what’s the cause.”

Dr. Tudravu says the investigation is ongoing and the ministry is working closely with police and health inspectors.

“Toxicology is being done by the police and they will release their own investigation result and that won’t come from us.”

Dr. Tudravu also confirms that two individuals were previously on life support but have since recovered.

He also confirms that the affected group were solely tourists and no locals were involved.

Dr. Tudravu made comments after the Australian Government issued a warning about potential risks related to drink spiking and methanol poisoning from consuming alcoholic drinks while in Fiji.

The advisory was updated on smarttraveller.gov.au following the hospitalization of seven people, including four Australian nationals, on Saturday night.