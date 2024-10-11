Men to front court over alleged scam

Two men involved in an alleged scam will front the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

The two aged 57 and 25-years are charged with obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that in March this year they colluded to scam the victim of $440.

The Police M-PAiSA Task Force investigation revealed that the two had sent a message via a viber account belonging to a relative requesting money.

The victim sent the money on two separate occasions and withdrawn by the two accused persons.