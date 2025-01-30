Meeting called over hostel fee hike

The Education Ministry will meet with Fiji National University and key stakeholders today to discuss concerns regarding the hike in hostel fees to $5,475 per annum.

Minister Aseri Radrodro confirmed to FBC News that he will be part of the meeting to address concerns raised by a number of students.

Key stakeholders expected to be part of the meeting include the Ministry of Finance, the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service, and the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

Students raised the alarm after FNU increased its fees, effective this year, for three hostels, namely Pasifika, Hoodless, and McGregor.

Single occupancies at the Samabula, Nursing, and Public Health hostels have been increased to over $3,000 a year, while double occupancies at Nursing, Public Health, Nasinu, Koronivia, Natabua, and Falekau cost over $2,000.

According to FNU, the increase in hostel fees is to keep pace with rising costs, including maintenance, utilities, and upgrades to improve the safety and quality of student accommodation.