Measures considered to combat online child exploitation

Fiji might consider adopting measures similar to Australia’s proposed legislation to ban social media access for children under the age of 16.

This comes amid concerns about the growing influence of platforms like Telegram, which is increasingly being used to access to inappropriate and pornographic materials.

The Pornographic Taskforce Committee will review existing laws and work on solutions to these issues.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says that easy access to such content raises concerns about its long-term effects, especially on young people who may not be ready to handle it responsibly.

“I’m aware that just through public conversations, internationally, it’s been raised as a forum medium used for very illicit material, including pornographic material and child pornography. It’s not a very good site.”

Kamikamica adds that while the committee has not received any reports on such matters, they are urging individuals to use their rights responsibly and constructively.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, is urging parents to spend more time with their children and actively monitor their activities on online platforms.

Vasu adds that he is hopeful the National Taskforce to address Pornography will be able to develop strategies that prioritize online safety and implement effective measures to protect vulnerable individuals from harmful exposure.