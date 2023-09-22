Marshall Islands to strengthen diplomatic relations

Marshall Islands to Fiji His Excellency, Junior Aini (left),Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji and the Marshall Islands are determined to advance diplomatic relations and strengthen cooperation to new levels.

This was conveyed at a courtesy call to the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, from the Ambassador of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to Fiji, Junior Aini.

Qereqeretabua says Fiji looks forward to working closely with the Marshall Islands to address common challenges such as climate change and, at the same time, advance our regional solidarity, peace, and security.

She adds that there are about 400 Fijians working in the Marshall Islands, and there are opportunities to enhance diaspora networking.

Ambassador Aini has also extended the Marshall Islands determination to further strengthen and realign cooperation with the priorities of the two nations.

He has congratulated Fiji for the recent historic win by the Flying Fijians at the Rugby World Cup 2023, which is a proud achievement for Fiji and the Pacific region.