Marine resources are of great value, says Kamikamica

Kamikamica says the coalition government will continue to ensure these industries are supported.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, says Fiji’s marine resources and its services are worth over $2.5 billion per year.

He says that with over 70% of Fiji’s population living along the coastline, Fijians have a strong relationship with the ocean economy.

Kamikamica says with this, it is also important to safeguard these resources.

Article continues after advertisement

“ In Fiji, the blue economy also holds enormous potential for the development of various industries such as food security, shipping and fisheries, to name a few. By leveraging these opportunities, Fiji can create new jobs, drive economic growth, and reduce its dependence on traditional sources of revenue.”

Kamikamica says the coalition government will continue to ensure these industries are supported.