Man to front court for allegedly assaulting a minor

A 70-year old man has been charged and will be produced at the Navua Magistrates Court today, for allegedly indecently assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Police say the accused is alleged to have committed the offence in his home last Friday.

It says the accused and the victim reside in the same community.

The matter was reported to the Navua Police by the victim’s uncle.

The accused has been charged with one count of Indecent Assault Contrary to Section 212 (1) of the Crimes Act 2009.