Man questioned over woman’s murder

The man who is alleged to have assaulted a woman to death in Albert Lee Place, off Nailuva road in Raiwaqa on Monday afternoon has been arrested.

Police confirm the man was arrested last night by the Police Southern Division team and is now being questioned.

Police say following the post-mortem examination, the case has been classified as murder.

Police had earlier stated that initial information gathered was that the woman and her partner had a heated argument whereby the suspect allegedly took an object and injured the victim, resulting in her death.

Police say another woman who was staying with the couple relayed the incident to her partner, whereby a report was lodged.