Man questioned over alleged murder

Investigators in Taveuni are questioning a suspect in relation to the alleged murder of a 58-year-old man in Tavuki, Taveuni last week.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police-Crime, ACP Mesake Waqa, three others were questioned and released as investigation continues.

The man’s body was discovered in his home by his daughter last week.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that the man was found dead in a pool of blood with multiple cuts on his body.

ACP Waqa is also appealing to members of the community to disregard unverified information shared on social media regarding the incident, encouraging those who have any genuine information to come forward or report through Crime Stoppers at 919.