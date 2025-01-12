Man in custody following drug raid

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A man is in custody after dried leaves believed to be marijuana were discovered under a mattress and other furniture at his home in Tokotoko, Navua.

Police used a search warrant to raid the man’s home, and K9 Herb assisted in finding the drugs.

It says dried leaves were found under the mattress, in the bedroom wardrobe, and under the kitchen table.

A total of 171 dried plants believed to be marijuana was confiscated.

The suspect is in police custody as the investigation continues.