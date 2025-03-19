Man found floating, Police seek identity

Ba Police are seeking assistance in identifying a man who was found floating in the Elevuka Creek in Ba on Monday.

A 50-year-old fisherman made the discovery and alerted Ba Police.

According to police, the victim is a male iTaukei, medium built, and was wearing a brown T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

Anyone with information that could assist Ba police in identifying the victim can call Crime Stoppers at 919 or the Western Division Command Center at 9905 457.

