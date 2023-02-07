Major suspected oil spill at Narain Jetty

Oil spill at the Narain Jetty in Suva today.

There has been a major suspected oil spill at the Narain Jetty in Suva today.

FBC was at the scene and noticed that the spill has widely scattered all around the jetty.

A worker was also seen adding chemicals to stabilize the spill.

The Ministry of Environment Officers are at the scene and taking samples to confirm if it is oil or any other chemical.

They are expected to comment on the matter shortly.