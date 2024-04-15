Major hotel development to commence in Labasa

[Photo: Supplied]

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President Vinesh Dayal says work on a major commercial development will begin soon in Labasa town.

This as the court approved the Vualiku Eco-Hotel project to proceed which was objected to by certain businessmen and hoteliers in Labasa Town.

Dayal says the $10 million project is a joint venture between landowners and a local investor.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the proposed project is one of the most anticipated partnership for Yavusa o Matasawa, which was ignored for the past 13 years.



[Photo: Supplied]

He adds this hotel will lay the foundation for tourism opportunities in Labasa town.

“The game is changing, and so are the people and business of this town. Gone are those days of hatred, jealousy, and greed. Gone are the days of looking at young businesses and generation businesses as small kids gone are those days of suppression. Today, we need to ensure that all businesses and projects are supported by agents and authorities, and no one should subordinate a project only because of competition.”



[Photo: Supplied]

Dayal says the project is being supported by Turaga Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate and other landowners.

The eco-hotel development project will be a joint venture between the Vualiku Hotel and the Yavusa o Matasawa. Work on phase 1 of the project will begin soon.