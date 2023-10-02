Maintain effective business relations, SPBD advises

The South Pacific Business Development is encouraging its beneficiaries to establish effective business relationships with their customers, suppliers, partners, employees, and other stakeholders.

Founder and President Gregory Casagrande says these relationships are crucial for the success and growth of any organization.

“Think about that. Alone we can do so little, but together, look at this together we can do so much. Inside the SPBD family you will find lots of opportunities to build relationships with other aspiring hard working women entrepreneurs.”

Casagrande take pride in SPBD’s ability to assist over 13,000 female entrepreneurs in Fiji be economically independent and be financially literate.

SPBD understands that effective business relationships are not built overnight but require continuous effort, patience, and a genuine commitment to the success and well-being of all parties involved.

They can lead to increased customer loyalty, improved supplier relationships, better partnerships, and a stronger overall business ecosystem.