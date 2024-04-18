LTA warns against reckless driving and illegal racing

The Land Transport Authority has expressed grave concern over recent videos circulating on social media depicting illegal car racing activities on public roads.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says illegal car racing on public roads is a blatant disregard for the law and a serious threat to public safety.

Rokosawa says the Authority’s enforcement team has been cracking down on this activity through several combined operations with the Fiji Police Force, especially along Queen Elizabeth Drive in Nasese and other hotspot areas where such activities have been reported.

The authority is urging those involved in such activities to immediately cease their reckless driving behaviour.

Rokosawa says such activities are not only illegal but also completely unacceptable.

He adds that the safety of all road users is paramount, and concerted efforts are required from both authorities and the community to curb illegal car racing and promote responsible driving habits.