LTA focuses on improved services

The Land Transport Authority is working closely with the Finance Ministry and other key partners to enhance their resources and improve overall service delivery.

The collaboration includes strengthening manpower for enforcement purposes and the integration of the latest technology, such as cameras and tablets, to automate the issuance of Transport Identification Numbers.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa stresses that these efforts are aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring better management of the country’s transport systems.

He also states that the use of advanced technology will streamline processes, reduce delays, and enhance the accuracy of records.