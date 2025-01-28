News

LTA focuses on improved services

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 28, 2025 3:33 pm

The Land Transport Authority is working closely with the Finance Ministry and other key partners to enhance their resources and improve overall service delivery.

The collaboration includes strengthening manpower for enforcement purposes and the integration of the latest technology, such as cameras and tablets, to automate the issuance of Transport Identification Numbers.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa stresses that these efforts are aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring better management of the country’s transport systems.

Article continues after advertisement

He also states that the use of advanced technology will streamline processes, reduce delays, and enhance the accuracy of records.

PM proposes plan for CWM upgrades

India offers healthcare support

Measures considered to combat online child exploitation

Multiple roads flooded due to heavy rains

Police look for alleged stabbing suspect

Fiji should prepare for US deportees, says Naidu

LTA focuses on improved services

Labasa poised for growth with major investments

RFMF seeks to enhance professionalism

Rabuka highlights growing Fiji-China ties

Students excited for new academic journey

Friends reunited? Trump and Kim Jong-Un's curious relationship will play out differently this time

Lady Gaga announces March release for new album ‘Mayhem’

Turaganivalu hopes to be an Olympian like mum

Camp is home away from home for Fiji U20

Sahayam, Anare return to home club

Beyoncé, Kendrick, Sabrina and more: AP predicts who will win at the 2025 Grammys

Neymar leaves Al-Hilal

Rwandan-backed rebels enter Congo's Goma in major escalation

Trump administration fires justice department lawyers who investigated him

Nineties boy band Boyzone get candid in 'atypical' documentary

What is DeepSeek and why did it cause tech stocks to drop?

Flying Fijians and Wallabies clash in Newcastle

Kolinisau reflects on valuable lessons from Perth 7s

Daunivucu named in France U20

Trump to Target DEI, COVID Military Expulsions, Hegseth Says

Sivo ruled out for season

Labasa residential elite academy now operational

Witness accused of lying in murder at sea trial

Kiribati president acknowledges Fijian hospitality

TikTok star taking Spanish food scene by storm

'I’m Still Here' shows what authoritarianism looks like, says star Fernanda Torres

Bridge collapse disrupts school start

Transgender inmate sues over Trump's order curtailing LGBT rights

Students urged to embrace healthy lifestyles

LTA emphasizes driver responsibility

Trio remanded for alleged murder charges

GCC Chair meets President

Gaza residents stream home to the north after hostage breakthrough

Gaza’s ceasefire reveals a health nightmare

Fiji faces stiff competition in Vancouver

Tewaka invests $1.1m in new tourist rides

Rwandan-backed rebels enter Congo's Goma in major escalation

Stars, doves and Drag Race crown at The Vivienne's funeral

South Sudan lifts nationwide curfew imposed

Senivutu eyes redemption with Fijian Drua

PM questions drug report status

Police urge caution as schools reopen

Crusaders stint helped a lot says Kunawave

Rising star Taletawa prioritizes education

UNICEF prioritizes 'talanoa' to tackle HIV

Security increased to combat dalo theft

EU ministers agree to revive Rafah border mission

Chiefs early Super Bowl favourites over Eagles

England name unchanged XI for must-win third T20 against India

Usamate calls for government accountability

Australian Open director Tiley confident Djokovic will return

Pre-school opens after renovation

Survivors return as world remembers Auschwitz 80 years after liberation

Rabuka stresses on discipline

Erenavula chases rugby contract

Police to monitor traffic as schools reopen

Robanakadavu sets sights on second season

Last-minute rush for school supplies

Roxburgh determined to revive darts in Fiji

One bailed, another remanded on drug charges

Large turnout expected for CVC first leg

NDRMO urges caution

Six hostages to be freed and Gazans to be allowed north - Israel

How TV spy thrillers are booming in an age of distrust

Teen remanded on manslaughter charge

Y13 students to receive assistance this week

Hamas to release Israeli hostage Yehud, two others before Friday, Israel to allow Gazans to return home north

Eagles and Chiefs for Super Bowl 59

Traffic disruptions expected in Suva

Unidentified woman found dead in Suva

Percival Everett’s ‘James’ awarded Carnegie Medal for fiction

Trump imposes tariffs, sanctions on Colombia after it refuses deportation flights

Teacher qualifications linked to failure rates

Security remains paramount: PM

Tove balances education and rugby

Lin-Manuel Miranda reprises role as Alexander Hamilton for ‘SNL’ cold open

Coach applauds Waranivalu’s versatility

Ministry eyes abattoir developments

Subsea cables land in Fiji

Valuable outing for Weightlifting Fiji to Samoa

Fiji ready to welcome Kiribati President

Ravouvou and Mata tries in Bristol win

Trump's Colombia face-off is warning to all leaders

Three charged in alleged murder of beggar

Barcelona end LaLiga winless run with 7-1 thrashing of Valencia

First road fatality of the year in Savusavu

Heavy rain warning issued

Don't let AI 'rip off' artists, Beatles star McCartney warns UK government

Italy resumes migrant transfers to Albania detention centres

Body find in Rewa Street

Men charged with drug possession

Congo rebels close in on eastern city, forcing thousands to flee

Student charged with alleged manslaughter

Israel blocks thousands of Palestinians from northern Gaza

Staying focused is key this season says Lomani

Matua program expansion plan

Initiative to help turn dreams into reality

Fiji tied in first place, Fijiana moves up to 11th

RFMF to carry out job evaluation exercise

Interim coach highlights significant improvement in Fiji Pearls

Village projects power Rewa’s growth

Aston Villa and West Ham draw 1-1 after Emerson cancels out Ramsey goal

Schade and Mbeumo score to give Brentford 2-1 win at Palace

Commemorative snake stamp promotes culture & unity

Cunningham fire causes $280,000 in damages

Leicester snap losing run to deepen Tottenham's gloom

Ruthless Sinner downs Zverev to retain Australian Open title

Fiji joins global push to eliminate leprosy

Government sets high expectations for NFA

5th place finish for Fiji 7s in Perth

Colombia's Army announces 20 minors desert FARC faction

Pink fox 'Linabell' wins Chinese hearts as Disney taps emotional economy

Spain's result to alter points standings

Cut kava consumption urges Radrodro

Elder targets strong squad for Pacific Mini Games

PRB urges resident’s responsibility

Lewis-Skelly red card leaves Arsenal boss Arteta 'fuming'

Narube calls for currency stability, Prasad dismisses suggestion

Djokovic takes aim at injury 'experts' after sour Australian Open exit

Collaboration key to Fijian music success

Egypt uncovers blocks from 18th dynasty Queen Hatshepsut temple

North Korea fires strategic cruise missiles

Tokyo museum offers visitors 'flashback' to defunct technology

CIA now says COVID-19 'more likely' to have come from lab

Training under Seruvakula is no easy feat: Tabakaucoro

A prayerful start to new academic year

Nakula excited for netball tourney

Turnout marvels Indian High Commissioner

Mbappe hat-trick gives Real Madrid easy win at Valladolid

Fire victim suffer double tragedy

Italy’s Ghiotto shatters 10,000m world record in Calgary

Brazil condemns handcuffing of deportees on flight from US

Thai rice fields transformed into vibrant art depicting red dragon

Help locate missing mother and sons

Thousands flock to see rare, smelly corpse flower bloom in Sydney

Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants

Tens tournament helps Naitasiri Secondary with preparations

India celebrates 76th republic day

PNG claim men's title in Darts championship

Technical education provides new opportunities

Nausori Plaza officially opens

Liverpool, Arsenal win as Bournemouth thrashes Forest

Keys dethrones Sabalenka to land first Grand Slam crown

Varma carries India to 2-0 lead against England

Fijiana outclasses Ireland to claim 9th place

South Africa zips Fiji in Perth

Fijiana end pool stages winless

Ubuntu reigns supreme at Epic 7s

Fossil reveals Cretaceous drama of a croc attack on a flying reptile

US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review

Sublime Fiji top pool

Cakau suffers suspected heart attack, now in stable condition

Former Minister dies in Pacific Harbour

Coach impressed with athletes at second trials

Housing Ministry seeks solutions

Large drop in number of aid trucks entering Gaza on Friday

Taipei pet shop aims to break down prejudice against the animal

Fiji Men’s finishes in fourth place

Last minute rush for back-to-school shopping

Spurs 'playing with fire' by not signing players in January

AMA export markets forecasts growth

Fiji’s strength lies in its multicultural fabric says DPM

Iowa edges Penn State despite late cold stretch

Body found in sea near Pacific Harbour

‘Gulf of America’ name change now official

European cocaine kingpin has high level protection in Sierra Leone-sources

Pineapple pizza debate heats up as UK pizzeria sets 100-pound price tag

Nail-biting clash expected between Fiji & NZ

Firefighter dedicates award to grieving colleagues

Calls grow for deadline extension on Employment Bills

Tournament to help with Deans build-up

Pearls sharpen skills in high-paced duel with men's team

Ministry pursues authority’s establishment

Planned power shutdown for Monday

Shelton rues missed chances against Sinner after Australian Open exit

Wolves' Donte DiVincenzo (toe) to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks

Louvre Museum adds haute couture to high antiquity

US rejoining international anti-abortion pact

PRB Mead Road underspotlight again, two men in custody

Fire ravaged three homes in Cunningham

Slovak protests grow in rebuke of PM Fico's Russian tilt

Dior's Kim Jones pares down embellishments

Fiji face do-or-die clash against New Zealand

Matawalu prepared to excel in any position for Drua

PNG youngster make waves at championship

15 youths begin new chapters

Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray undecided about player-coach relationship

Woods-hosted PGA Tour event moved to San Diego due to LA wildfires

Sharp decline in HIV funding: MOH

Certification dispute ends

Post Fiji launches time-saving EAD system

Fijiana 7s miss out on Cup quarterfinals

Fiji stays alive for finals berth

Blake Lively’s legal team asks judge for hearing following public remarks