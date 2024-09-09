LTA cancels 49 driver licenses

The Land Transport Authority has cancelled 49 driver licenses in the first seven months of this year.

The LTA has also suspended nine driver’s licenses, while 47 drivers have been given warning letters.

During this period, one driver has also been counselled.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the actions were taken by the LTA after all 106 drivers were show-caused from January to July this year.

Ro Filipe, while responding to a written question in Parliament by Independent MP Naisa Tuinaceva, says the LTA carried out show cause procedures for 76 drivers in the Central Division, 18 in the West, and 12 in the North.

He says these actions demonstrate the LTA’s commitment to maintaining high standards of road safety and ensuring that individuals who repeatedly disregard traffic laws are held accountable.

Ro Filipe says the government remains committed to improving road safety through a multi-faceted approach, including legislative reforms, public education, and rigorous enforcement of traffic regulations.

The Minister is encouraging all Fijians to adhere to traffic laws and practice safe driving to protect themselves and others on our roads.