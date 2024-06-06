Lot allocations announced for Waidamudamu residents

[File Photo]

Ministry of Housing has announced the commencement of the lot allocation process for residents of Waidamudamu Informal Settlement in Nausori.

This initiative aims to provide residents with secure land ownership through 99-year lease titles.

Permanent Secretary for Housing, Manasa Lesuma says from Saturday the Ministry staff will be distributing application forms to the Waidamudamu residents.

Lesuma says the Ministry will be establishing a temporary base in Waidamudamu which will aim to provide direct support in completing and collecting application forms.

He adds the Ministry representatives will be readily available to guide applicants through the process, answer questions, and receive completed forms on-site.

Upon registration, applicants will be provided with a copy of their form for their reference.

Lesuma says the Ministry is committed to conducting the lot allocation process with transparency and efficiency.

He stresses that following the application period, a thorough evaluation process will be undertaken to ensure fairness and adherence to established criteria.

Successful applicants will then receive official offer letters, marking a pivotal moment in their journey towards secure land ownership.

This initiative is part of the Fiji Government’s broader Housing Policy, which aims to provide affordable and secure housing for all Fijians.