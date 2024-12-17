Local architects needed to boost construction industry

The Fiji Architects Association is looking at ways to boost the number of local architects in the country.

Association General Secretary Setoki Tuiteci says there is a need for more local architectural professionals and emphasized the need to nurture local talent to meet the growing demand of Fiji’s development sector.

He says that despite rapid urbanization and infrastructure growth across Fiji, there remains a strong reliance on foreign professionals to fulfill project requirements.

Tuiteci says the association wants to increase exposure for local architects at a time when Fiji is experiencing significant construction projects, from commercial buildings to housing developments.

“In Fiji, there are registered architects. I think there are only about 30-40 of us. We are the ones who are registered through the government. We come under the Architects Act by law.”

Tuiteci adds that the Association has proposed several measures, including collaboration with the government, private sector, and academic institutions.

He says they are also trying to get as many young architects as possible to register in the system.

Tuiteci says they have registered three new architects this year and are hoping to introduce scholarships for architecture students, apprenticeship programs, and ensure local architects have a greater share of major public projects.

The FAA plans to host consultations with relevant stakeholders in the coming months to develop a clear roadmap for increasing the participation and visibility of local architects.