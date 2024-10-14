Legal practitioners urged to uphold professionalism

Legal practitioners must always uphold a professional reputation, as this commitment is essential for fostering trust and confidence among clients says Acting Chief Justice, Salesi Temo.

While speaking at the swearing in ceremony for new legal practitioners Temo highlighted the importance of being mindful of one’s conduct both in and out of the courtroom.

He stresses these actions can greatly influence both a lawyer’s career and the public’s perception of the legal system.

Article continues after advertisement

Temo adds that new practitioners must always respect senior lawyers and strive to learn from their experience and insights.

“Respect senior lawyers. We are welcome to go to any place. Because they want to do their deal. If you are looking now for some quality, correct. Don’t disrespect for your seniors lawyers. If you see senior’s lawyers standing, offer them your seat and learn as much you can from them.”

Temo says that adherence to the code of conduct and established rules is essential for all legal practitioners.

University of Fiji, GDLP coordinator, Feriyal Bano expressed gratitude for the achievement of twenty-seven students who have become legal practitioners.

“I think the practical challenges that the workforce has at the moment, students tend to come into education thinking that, okay, the education will actually prepare them for the workforce, but when they actually go out and experience the workforce, it’s a lot more hard work that’s required of them.”

Bano adds by integrating their education and values into their daily work, new practitioners can navigate the challenges of the legal profession with integrity and confidence.

These legal practitioners are graduates from the University of Fiji.