Leaders urge global backing for PRF

Pacific Leaders and youth called on the world to commit to funding for the Pacific-led, owned and managed initiative, the Pacific Resilience Facility.

This was shared during the side event on “Rethinking Climate Finance: The Pacific Resilience Facility” at the Moana Blue Pacific Pavilion at COP29 in Baku.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa says that the Pacific is now at the very front line of the impacts of climate change.

Waqa says the PRF is rethinking climate finance with a sense of urgency so that it can be more accessible for our Pacific communities.

“Our people and our children depend on our collective will and commitment to ensure that we deliver a 1.5 degree Celsius road where their future is secured and guaranteed”

Waqa says by 2050, climate modeling has shown irreversible inundation for some of our low-lying island states.

He adds that this is a threat to our communities, our land, our identity, our traditions, and our way of life, not just for those of us alive today but for generations to come.