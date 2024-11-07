LCC enhances security to tackle crime

Lautoka City Council

The Lautoka City Council is intensifying efforts to address rising criminal activities, including drug-related offenses, through a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing public safety.

Chief Executive, Mohammed Anees Khan highlighted this before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

Khan says they are working with the police IT department to enhance surveillance in known drug hotspots.

“They have studied the current camera locations and mapping it out on a GIS map. They are in the process of identifying hotspot areas which are not currently covered by camera and where can we install additional cameras to monitor and have these areas under surveillance. And according to what they have told us, it’s not only citywide, it’s in some suburban areas as well. They know the hotspot areas and we’ve shared what we have and they will use it to enhance the CCTV camera coverage.”

Khan says they have also offered Shirley Park and Lautoka Market facilities as police posts.

He adds they have also identified a third location which is a hotspot area and they are seeking reassurance from police that they will have officers manning the post before the council puts in resources to build a mini post for them.

Khan says to counter illegal activities like theft and pickpocketing, the council has also installed CCTV cameras across key areas, such as the Lautoka Municipal Market and the bus station.

According to Khan, these cameras have proved beneficial in monitoring suspicious activities, deterring crime, and improving safety for residents and visitors.

He adds that together with the Fiji Police Force, council enforcement officers conduct regular patrols and hold quarterly meetings with various local groups, including the Shoeshine Boys, Wheelbarrow Boys, and Crime Prevention Committees.

The CEO says these meetings have enabled the council and police to respond more effectively to incidents, and they have successfully apprehended individuals involved in criminal activities.