Lau people encouraged to lead fight against drugs

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has reminded the people of Lau about government’s plan in the fight against drugs.

While officiating at the opening of the Lau Provincial Council, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted that drugs are transported through our vast ocean.

Kamikamica is urging the people to step up and lead the fight against drugs by enhancing the security of the Lau waters.

He is emphasizing on the importance of sacrificing and committing to the fight against drugs for the betterment of our future generation.