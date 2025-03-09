Late diagnosis continues to affect women

[ Source: Fiji Cancer Society ]

Early detection continues to be a challenge in cancer diagnosis in Fiji.

The Fiji Cancer Society is urging women to prioritize their health, as more cancer cases have a lower survival rate when diagnosed at a later stage.

This is especially concerning as more young women, including mothers and working women in medical fields, have died from cancer attributed to late diagnosis.

FCS Program Officer Shweta Kapoor states that they will continue to encourage women to get screened for cancer and undergo general health testing whenever possible.

“It can affect any or every individual, and we emphasize early detection because once you present late, your survival rate becomes really low. Therefore, we encourage you to come in early, get screened, and know you normal. If there’s any abnormality, you can get screened, and if you need help, then we are here to provide those services.”

Proven data has also shown that many cancer cases go unregistered, as some women opt for herbal medicine instead of seeking medical treatment.

The Society remains committed to caring for and assisting cancer patients, including through home visits and addressing funding needs in collaboration with other organizations and the Ministry of Health.

