Koya presents credentials to UAE President

Fiji’s Ambassador of the Republic of Fiji, His Excellency Siddiq Faizal Riyad Koya presents his credentials to the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. [Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

Fiji’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Siddiq Faizal Koya has presented his credentials to the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Koya and other newly appointed envoys and wished them success in strengthening the diplomatic relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

He further assured them of the full support of the UAE authorities to facilitate their work and ensure their missions operate smoothly.

(Left) Ambassador Koya shakes hands with President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan [Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to fostering relations with nations worldwide, based on mutual respect and collaboration for the benefit of all.

UAE is an important development partner for Fiji, with cooperation in key areas such as trade, economic development, climate change, and disaster rehabilitation.

Koya reasserted Fiji’s commitment to deepen relations with the UAE economy, trade and investment and strategic issues of interest to both the nations.