Khan becomes first lawyer in his family

It was a dream come true for Fazail Khan as he became the first lawyer in his family.

He says that growing up, he never imagined breaking new ground in his family’s history, and his achievement stands as a testament to his hard work, determination, and the support of those who believed in him.

The Labasa resident says he is happy that his parents are with him, witnessing him being admitted to the bar as a legal practitioner. He adds that some major challenges included limited resources and the lack of international lectures, making it hard to access diverse knowledge and understand global legal practices.

“Lack of physical interaction with the lecturers was a challenge because we had to interact with them online. For additional questions, we had to email them, so it was a bit difficult for us to gain a better understanding as students studying from the Labasa campus.”

Khan adds that he is determined to fulfill his roles as a legal practitioner and will serve his clients with integrity.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo encourages lawyers to uphold their code of conduct, stressing the importance of professionalism and integrity in building trust and credibility in the legal profession.

