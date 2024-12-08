Key issues behind non-renewal of leases highlighted

Improper land use, payment of arrears, and the changing needs of landowners and communities are several key issues contributing to the non-renewal of agricultural leases.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu identified that the breaching of lease contracts is one of the major issues where farmers are only utilizing a small portion of the land they have leased.

He adds that the iTaukei Land Trust Board regularly advises farmers to either use the full leased area or surrender the unused portion.

“That is always one of the main areas of concern to the farmers, and it is also a key reason why most leases are delayed in their renewal—to ensure that the land is properly utilized.”

Another major issue is when lease arrears accumulate as this often delays the renewal process.

Vasu also highlighted the changing dynamics within iTaukei communities, particularly when the number of members in a mataqali or yavusa increases, creating a need for more land for food security and development.

The Minister further explained that landowners may also request the return of leased land if they believe the land’s potential has been underutilized or if its value has increased due to development in the area.